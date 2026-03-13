French language version of BBC Earth heads to Sub-Saharan Africa

A French language of BBC Earth, the broadcaster’s commercial natural history channel, will launch in Africa next month through CANAL+.

Operated by BBC Studios, the broadcaster’s wholly owned commercial arm which generates annual sales in excess of £2bn, the channel features major natural history programming such as The Green Planet, Frozen Planet II and Blue Planet II.

Its launch on TOUT CANAL+ will bring this content to 22 Sub-Saharan African countries in French for the first time.

Pierre Cloete, VP for Africa at BBC Studios, said: “The French language launch of BBC Earth on CANAL+ marks a significant milestone in BBC Studios’ commitment to making exceptional factual content accessible to global audiences in their own language.

“We are thrilled to expand BBC Earth’s footprint in partnership with CANAL+. African audiences have a deep passion for documentary storytelling and we are proud to bring even more people the very best of BBC Studios’ natural history, science, and factual catalogue.”

Fabrice Faux, Channels & Content Director for French-Speaking Africa, added: “CANAL+ is happy and proud to offer its subscribers the high-quality factual entertainment from BBC Earth, which will ideally complement its discovery vertical.

“Educational programming is also a key component of CANAL+’s offers in Africa, and BBC Earth is a strong addition in this area.”