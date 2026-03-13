4K UHD release confirmed for Becoming Led Zeppelin

Last year’s feature-length documentary film Becoming Led Zeppelin makes its 4K UHD Blu-Ray debut on April 27th with an ‘Ultimate Collector’s Edition’.

The film explores the origins and meteoric rise of the iconic group against all odds.

Powered by awe-inspiring, psychedelic, never-before-seen footage, performances and music, Bernard MacMahon’s experiential cinematic odyssey explores Led Zeppelin’s creative, musical, and personal origin story.

Told in Led Zeppelin’s own words, it is the first officially sanctioned film on the group.

The Becoming Led Zeppelin Limited Collector’s Edition boxset contains: