Samsung’s Galaxy A27 5G to hit stores next month

Samsung has confirmed that its new Galaxy A27 5G smartphone, which the tech giant says “introduces meaningful enhancements” over the previous A26 model, will go on sale in selected markets on July 3rd.

Available in a choice of Black, Blue, Light Green and Light Pink, the phone features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a “discreet” punch-hole design that minimises the visible camera area and a “reduced and more balanced” bezel that adds more useable screen space.

It also has a 12MP front camera which Samsung says “captures a wider range of brightness and richer colors, resulting in more natural-looking selfies in a variety of lighting conditions.”

The giant is also promising “smoother graphics for gaming and streaming” plus “faster data transfer speeds and improved power efficiency” which collectively it says “help Galaxy A27 5G deliver an everyday experience that users can count on.”

Samsung’s ‘Awesome Intelligence’ suite is also seeing upgrades with support for multi-object recognition in Circle to Search, while the Voice Recorder app can now translate as it transcribes, making it easier to capture meeting notes in 22 languages.

Galaxy A27 5G also supports a choice of AI assistants, including Google Gemini and Perplexity, while Bixby is now available as a conversational device agent.

The handset will get up to six generations of Android OS and One UI upgrades, as well as up to six years of security updates from the initial global launch date.