The Walking Dead: Dead City returns to US screens next month

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The Walking Dead: Dead City returns to US screens for its final outing next month, with audiences able to watch new instalments of the eight-episode season weekly on AMC and AMC+ from July 26th.

Fans will be keen to find out what happens after the season 2 finale, which concluded with Negan, Maggie and Marshal Perlie Armstrong standing united as New Babylon forces invade Manhattan.

How to Watch in the UK

In the UK the series airs on Sky as part of a multi-year deal with AMC which also brought the fellow Walking Dead spin-off Daryl Dixon, plus the complete run of the original series and 2024’s Rick Grimes and Michonne single-season spin-off The Ones Who Live, to subscribers.

The nation’s biggest pay-TV provider has yet to confirm when it’ll bring the Dead City’s third and final season to viewers.

Seasons one and two of the series were released as complete box sets, and if the broadcaster follows the same pattern for the show’s swan song, UK fans would need to wait until the show’s US run is complete before episodes become available.

That puts mid-September as the earliest release date for a complete boxset.

However, there’s a possibility that Sky opts for an earlier weekly release, making it easier for fans this side of the Atlantic to avoid spoilers.

Any fans who don’t have a Sky subscription can watch the show on NOW, the broadcaster’s streaming service which offers contract-free monthly subs and is available on a host of streaming devices and smart TVs.

Beyond Television

As every fan knows, The Walking Dead started life as a comic book created by writer Robert Kirkman and artist Tony Moore, but thanks to the success of the TV iteration, has become a global entertainment brand.

There are now regular annual conventions, live experiences, and a seemingly endless array of merchandise, including wearables, books, calendars and glassware.

One especially popular genre of merchandise is games, with a multitude of titles now available across various formats.

In iGaming, one of the many online slots UK players can try is Walking Dead: Cash Collect, which features a horde of zombies, as well as popular characters such as Negan, with numerous references to the popular television show.

There’s also various card games, a tabletop role-playing game from Free League, a mobile game set for release on iOS and Android later this year, plus tie-in editions of existing popular board games such as Trivial Pursuit, Risk and Monopoly.

Future of The Walking Dead

As well as saying goodbye to Dead City, AMC has announced that Daryl Dixon will also be bowing out after its fourth season.

However, the studio has already announced plans for an anthology series entitled More Tales from the Walking Dead Universe, which some have speculated could serve as a follow-up to 2022’s Tales of the Walking Dead.

Beyond that, series star Andrew Lincoln and franchise boss Scott Gimple have hinted at the possibility of reuniting the original show’s Rick, Michonne, Daryl, Carol, Maggie, and Negan at some point.