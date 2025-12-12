Save on Gladiator II plus Jurassic World boxset in December’s Mega Movie Weekend sale

Paul Mescal plays Lucius in Gladiator II from Paramount Pictures.

Sir Ridley Scott’s Gladiator II headlines the final Mega Movie Weekend of 2025.

The regular promotion is managed by the British Association for Screen Entertainment (BASE) in association with major UK distributors and helps movie fans boost their digital collections while making savings.

Deals are available from major retailers including the Apple TV app, Prime Video, Sky Store, and EE TV Store.

Running from 12th-14th December, this month’s promotion also includes savings on The Phoenician Scheme, Dracula, Wonka, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, Knives Out, Paddington In Peru, Four Letters Of Love, The Substance, Code 3 and Heidi: Rescue Of The Lynx.

Plus there are deals on boxsets including the Jurassic World 7-Movie Collection, the Lethal Weapon Collection and Top Gun 2-Movie Collection.

Pricing and availability differ between retailers.