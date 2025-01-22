Gladiator II sells 131,000 copies in first week of release

Sir Ridley Scott’s historical epic Gladiator II has been revealed as this week’s bestselling movie following its UK release through digital retailers.

According to the UK’s Official Film Chart, the sequel to Sir Ridley’s original box office hit has enjoyed just under 131,000 sales in its opening week.

Starring Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal and Denzel Washington, the movie picks up the story 20 years after the original and sees Lucius (Mescal) forced to enter the Colosseum after his home is conquered by the tyrannical Emperors who now lead Rome with an iron fist.

Gladiator II will also get a DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K UHD Blu-ray on March 3rd.

Meanwhile Wicked slips to Number 2, while Conclave (3) and The Wild Robot (4) also fall from last week. Despicable Me 4 soars 18 places to Number 5 while Alien: Romulus is down one place (6).

Christmas slasher film Terrifier 3 is up four to a new peak of Number 7, The Substance rebounds 28 places to land at Number 8, finishing ahead of Venom: The Last Dance (9) and The Wizard Of Oz (10).

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 22nd January 2025