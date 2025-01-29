Gladiator II enjoys second week at Number 1 on Official Film Chart

Paul Mescal plays Lucius and Pedro Pascal plays Marcus Acacius in Gladiator II from Paramount Pictures.

Gladiator II has defeated its rivals to secure a second week at the top of the UK’s Official Film Chart – the definitive guide to the nation’s bestselling films.

Starring Paul Mescal and Pedro Pascal, Sir Ridley Scott’s historical epic picks up the story of Lucius (Mescal) 20 years after he witnessed the death of his father, the revered hero Maximus, at the hands of his uncle.

This time around it’s Lucius who is forced to enter the Colosseum after his home is conquered by the tyrannical Emperors who now lead Rome with an iron fist.

Sitting in second place is Wicked, ahead of The Wild Robot, Venom – The Last Dance, Conclave (6) and Smile 2.

Alien: Romulus, another sequel to a Ridley Scott original, is in seventh place, ahead of Dune: Part Two (8).

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 29th January 2024