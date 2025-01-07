Gladiator II gets confirmed UK Digital and 4K UHD Blu-ray release dates

Paramount has confirmed that Gladiator II, Sir Ridley Scott’s sequel to his original 2000 historical epic, will be available to buy on digital from January 14th and on DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K UHD Blu-ray from March 3rd.

The film, which stars Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal and Denzel Washington, picks up the action 20 years after the original movie.

Years after witnessing the death of the revered hero Maximus at the hands of his uncle, Lucius (Mescal) is forced to enter the Colosseum after his home is conquered by the tyrannical Emperors who now lead Rome with an iron fist.

With rage in his heart and the future of the Empire at stake, Lucius must look to his past to find strength and honour to return the glory of Rome to its people.

Blu-ray and 4K UHD Blu-ray special features include: