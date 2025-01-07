Gladiator II gets confirmed UK Digital and 4K UHD Blu-ray release dates

Paramount has confirmed that Gladiator II, Sir Ridley Scott’s sequel to his original 2000 historical epic, will be available to buy on digital from January 14th and on DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K UHD Blu-ray from March 3rd.
Pre-order from Amazon.co.uk*
*Affiliate Link. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.
The film, which stars Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal and Denzel Washington, picks up the action 20 years after the original movie.
Years after witnessing the death of the revered hero Maximus at the hands of his uncle, Lucius (Mescal) is forced to enter the Colosseum after his home is conquered by the tyrannical Emperors who now lead Rome with an iron fist.
With rage in his heart and the future of the Empire at stake, Lucius must look to his past to find strength and honour to return the glory of Rome to its people.
Blu-ray and 4K UHD Blu-ray special features include:
- A Dream That Was Rome: Origins—Director Ridley Scott and producers delve into the history behind Gladiator II and how the story developed over many years before coming to the screen.
- What We Do In Life Echoes In Eternity: The Cast—Take an inside look into Ridley Scott’s casting process.
- In The Arena: Filmmakers—Go behind the scenes as the cast and crew journey to Malta, Morocco, and the UK for the epic production.
- To Those About To Die, We Salute You: Combat—Discover how Ridley Scott and his team combined choreographed combat with cutting-edge visual effects to take the action to a whole new level.
- Building An Empire: Post-Production—Join the filmmakers for insights into the fascinating process of crafting the finished movie, which includes a scoring session led by composer Harry Gregson-Williams.
- The Making Of Gladiator II—Explore how Ridley Scott, the cast, and crew worked to bring Gladiator II to life.
- Deleted Scenes