Openreach’s full fibre network now covers 17 million properties

Half of all UK homes and businesses now have access to full fibre broadband powered by Openreach’s network.

The firm, which is part of the BT Group but operationally separate from its retail businesses, is building a new UK-wide fibre network offering faster and more reliable connections than the existing copper network.

In 2024 this new network was expanded to cover an additional 4.2 million homes and businesses, bringing the total to 17 million premises who can buy Openreach-powered products from more than 300 service providers.

According to Openreach, ISPs such as including BT, EE, Sky, TalkTalk, Vodafone, and Zen collectively placed around 68k orders every week last year as customers migrated to full fibre.

Openreach CEO Clive Selley said: “Fast, reliable connectivity is essential for the UK, and the increased traffic on our broadband network is evidence that customers are increasingly reliant on it in their daily lives.

“We’re building and connecting people faster than ever before and I’m proud of the progress our engineers have made. We’re well on our way to delivering our ambition of reaching 25 million homes and business by the end of 2026, and now our sights are set on reaching 30 million premises by the end of 2030,

“While over a third of properties have already switched, there’s plenty of room for more people to get a better connection right now. So why not check if you could get faster – and potentially cheaper – broadband today.”