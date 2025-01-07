Xbox cloud gaming is coming to LG Smart TVs

An Xbox app, bringing access to hundreds of games with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, is set to launch on LG’s latest Smart TVs.

The app will be available through the Gaming Portal which brings together cloud gaming apps, webOS app games, recently played titles, the top 10 most popular games, and editor’s picks.

“We are thrilled to announce the partnership with Xbox, which aims to enrich the gaming experience on LG Smart TVs with a broader selection of popular games,” said Chris Jo, senior vice president of platform business at the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company.

“The Gaming Portal will provide users with a seamless, convenient and exciting way to enhance the gaming experience on LG Smart TVs.”

Lori Wright, Corporate Vice President of Xbox, commented: “Our partnership with LG will help players easily discover and play games through the new Gaming Portal on LG Smart TVs.

“We’re fortunate to have a great partner in LG who will bring Xbox Cloud Gaming to more players, letting new and longtime Xbox’ers find their favorite games and play with friends across screens.”