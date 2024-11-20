Deadpool & Wolverine enjoys 7th week as UK’s top selling film

Marvel flick Deadpool & Wolverine leads the UK’s Official Film Chart, which measures both physical and digital sales, for a seventh consecutive week.

Sitting at in second place is Alien: Romulus which bounces back up five places this week to reclaim its previous peak, while Despicable Me 4 lifts one place to take the third spot.

Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley’s The Substance is also up one place to reach a new peak of Number 4, while Gladiator (5) sprints 11 places following the cinematic release of Gladiator II.

Christmas films are beginning to creep into the chart – The Grinch (2018) is up 13 places to Number 6, while outside the Top 10 we can see The Polar Express (14) and Elf (17) on the rise.

The rest of this week’s Top 10 is made up of some recent chart favourites, modern romantic drama It Ends With Us (7) down 5, The Fall Guy (8) which is a re-entry this week, Joker: Folie à Deux (9) and Dune: Part Two (10).

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 20th November 2024