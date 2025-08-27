Gracenote’s Data Hub adds FAST channel insights

Content data specialist Gracenote has added insights on almost 1,850 active FAST channels to its Data Hub resource.

FAST channels are an increasingly popular way for broadcasters and rights holders to monetise their libraries and are often available direct through the channel operators’ own apps, such as ITVX in the UK, or though third-parties including Pluto TV, LG Channels, Prime Video and Rakuten.

According to the latest update to Gracenote’s Data Hub, which covers Q3 2025, the number of FAST channels has grown nearly 14% from the first quarter of the year and by 76% since 2023.

The data also shows that FAST channels offer a greater percentage of more recent content than SVOD services, with almost half of current FAST programming produced in the last 5 years compared to nearly one third on premium SVOD.

Focusing on content produced in the last 15 years, the numbers jump to nearly 80% for FAST and 68.5% for SVOD.

Other insights available include various breakdowns of the content available on FAST channels, including that more than 93% of content is TV programming (when individual episodes are counted), compared to 88.8% for SVOD services.

Additionally, the figures reveal the most popularly offered genres – topping this chart is documentary (16.1%), followed by drama (10.6%), and news (9.9%).