GRID Legends: Deluxe Edition gets release date

Feral Interactive has confirmed that GRID Legends: Deluxe Edition will be available on Nintendo Switch 2 from January 29th.

The Codemasters title will include all previously released DLC, bringing Classic Car-Nage destruction derby, Drift and Endurance modes, new Career and Story events, and additional cars and tracks.

The game features a “huge” Career Mode with hundreds of events set across 24 spectacular locations.

Players can pick between a range of real-world production models, hypercars, trucks and open-wheelers to compete in 10 high-octane motorsport disciplines.

Also featured is a live-action story mode, ‘Driven to Glory’, which highlights the twists and turns of the GRID World Series.

In addition, racers will be able to take to the track in the customisable Race Creator mode, and post their fastest laps set in Time Trial to online leaderboards.