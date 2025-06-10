Hammer brings Quatermass to 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray

Hammer Films is bringing newly restored versions The Quatermass Xperiment & Quatermass 2 to 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray in special collector editions which are packed full of bonus features.

The Quatermass Xperiment – Limited Collector’s Edition 4K Ultra HD/Blu-ray

Created by the legendary Nigel Kneale and directed by Val Guest, the film follows the journey of an astronaut who crash lands on Earth, only to be transformed into something far from human.

As the man’s body mutates into a monstrous creature, his desperate attempts to control his violent urges become increasingly futile.

With the authorities and scientists racing to understand what has happened, the terrifying consequences of space exploration unfold, leading to a race against time to prevent a full-scale catastrophe.

Pre-order from Amazon.co.uk*

*Affiliate Link. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

Special features include commentaries, a documentary on the restoration, part one of a brand-new documentary exploring the work and legacy of Nigel Kneale, a photo gallery from the original Quatermass BBC TV series, plus features from the 2005 BBC DVD.

Quatermass 2 – Limited Collector’s Edition 4K Ultra HD/Blu-ray

When a series of meteorite showers fall near a top-secret government facility, Professor Bernard Quatermass is drawn into a mystery with terrifying implications.

What begins as a scientific inquiry soon reveals a covert alien infiltration, spreading silently beneath the surface of official research.

As the conspiracy unravels, Quatermass races against time to expose the truth—before an otherworldly force changes humanity forever.

Pre-order from Amazon.co.uk*

*Affiliate Link. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

Special features include the second part of the Nigel Kneale documentary, all six episodes of the 1955 BBC series Quatermass II, interviews with director Val Guest, archive commentaries from previous DVD, laserdisc and Blu-ray releases.