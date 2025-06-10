HBO Max expands to 12 more European markets next month

HBO Max is set to launch in multiple European countries next month, significantly expanding availability of its mix of movies, original series and, in some territories, live sport.

The streaming service, which brings together content from Warner Bros. Discovery’s line-up of studios and labels, is coming to Albania, Armenia, Cyprus, Estonia, Georgia, Iceland, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, and Tajikistan.

JB Perrette, CEO and President of Global Streaming & Games at Warner Bros. Discovery, said: “Our continued global expansion of HBO Max is helping fuel the great momentum we continue to see for the service.

“These 12 countries will be followed by a few additional markets later this year, and launches in Germany, Italy and the U.K. early next year.

“Each new market further positions HBO Max as a worldwide destination for the best in entertainment.”