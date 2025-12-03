HBO Max reveals Germany and Italy launch date

HBO Max is set to launch in Germany and Italy on January 13th, bringing viewers in those countries a host of movies and shows from across the Warner Bros. Discovery portfolio of studios and brands.

The service, which is already available in over 100 countries, will also go live in Austria, Switzerland, Luxembourg, and Liechtenstein on the same day.

No exact launch date for the UK has been revealed, though the company has previously indicated it will be in early 2026.

In addition to WBD’s own output, customers will also have a selection of content from local studios.

JB Perrette, CEO and President of Global Streaming and Games at WBD, said: “We are thrilled to bring HBO Max and the stories that stick with you to new countries across Europe this January.

“With our strongest line-up of U.S. and local HBO series yet, blockbuster local and international movies, and the Olympic Winter Games, it is the perfect time to make HBO Max available directly to subscribers.

“It has never been easier to enjoy the most talked-about series, hit movies, unmissable live sports, and extraordinary real-life stories.”