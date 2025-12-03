HBO Max set for UK launch in March 2026

The head of HBO Max has confirmed that the streaming service will launch in the UK in late March 2026.

Earlier on Wednesday the service confirmed that it would go live in Germany, Italy, Austria, Switzerland, Luxembourg, and Liechtenstein on January 13th.

The UK launch timetable was confirmed separately by HBO Max CEO Casey Bloys.

Available in over 100 countries, the service brings together original commissions from HBO and major new films from Warner Bros. alongside hit series and films from the firm’s back catalogue.

HBO Max will also be available for all UK households to sign up for directly via hbomax.com while Sky and NOW customers will get bundled access to the service’s advert supported subscription tier.

Customers will be able to watch on a wide number of Smart TVs and streaming devices including Amazon’s Fire TV range, Roku devices and the Apple TV 4K set to box.