HBO Max sets streaming date for Mortal Kombat II

KARL URBAN as Johnny Cage in New Line Cinema’s “Mortal Kombat II,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release. © 2026 Warner Bros. Ent. All Rights Reserved. Photo Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

HBO Max subscribers in the UK and Ireland will be able to stream Mortal Kombat II from July 24th.

Directed by Simon McQuoid and written by Jeremy Slater, the film sees fan favourites including as Johnny Cage pitted against one another in the ultimate, no-holds barred battle to defeat the dark rule of Shao Kahn that threatens the very existence of the Earthrealm and its defenders.

Karl Urban, Adeline Rudolph, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Ludi Lin, Mehcad Brooks, Tati Gabrielle, Lewis’s Tan, Damon Herriman, Chin Han, Tadanobu Asano, Joe Taslim, and Hiroyuki Sanada star.

The film is based on the videogame created by Ed Boon and John Tobias and produced by Todd Garner, E. Bennett Walsh and James Wan.