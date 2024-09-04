DTS unveils new AI-powered dialogue boost for TVs

DTS has announced a new AI-based, on-device, audio processing feature which can make dialogue in TV shows easier to hear.

Named DTS Clear Dialogue, the feature is aimed at addressing one of the biggest audience complaints and will be available for TV manufacturers to include in their products.

The firm, which is part of Xperi, says DTS Clear Dialogue leverages AI audio processing and machine learning techniques to identify, separate and enhance dialogue so listeners can better understand it.

It can also allow users to create personalised profiles with dialogue and non-dialogue settings tweaked to suit their needs and listening environment.

“When viewers can’t hear the dialogue, it degrades the quality of their TV experience and turning on subtitles is a workaround, not a solution,” said Geir Skaaden, chief products & services officer at Xperi.

“To date, attempts to mitigate audio post-processing limitations don’t address the complex underlying problems across languages, content and environment, and can’t account for each viewer’s individuality.

“Our device-side AI-based audio processing solution will allow TV OEMs to provide their viewers with the ability to customize and personalize their audio experience.”