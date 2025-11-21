SquashTV launches on Samsung smart TVs

SquashTV, the streaming service owned and operated by the Professional Squash Association (PSA), is now available globally on Samsung smart TVs.

The OTT service will bring fans over 2,000 matches from more than 35 PSA Squash Tour events available throughout the 2025-26 season, alongside extended highlights, expert analysis, and exclusive feature pieces.

“We are delighted to bring SquashTV to Samsung TVs and make it easier than ever for fans around the world to enjoy world-class squash from the comfort of their homes,” said PSA Chief Commercial Officer Tommy Berden.

“Launching this app with an industry leader in the technology sector is another important step in expanding squash’s digital footprint and ensures that our incredible athletes and premier tournaments are showcased on one of the world’s leading entertainment platforms.”

Dan Harvie, Vice President of TV at Samsung UK and Ireland, added: “SquashTV is another great addition to our range of value-added services that we offer to our customers.

“By enabling free access to live sports such as squash, American football, rugby, wrestling and women’s football, we are providing customers with the option to personalise their sporting preferences, delivering extra value alongside a premium viewing experience.”