Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny arrives on Blu-ray in December

Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) in Lucasfilm’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. ©2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All Rights Reserved.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Harrison Ford’s final outing as the legendary archaeologist – will be available to buy on 4K Ultra High Defintion Blu-ray, Blu-ray and DVD, from December 8th.

Pre-order from Amazon.co.uk*

*Affiliate Link. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

The film sees Indy fighting to keep an ancient dial with the power to change the course of history out of the wrong hands.

Directed by James Mangold, the fifth instalment of the franchise also stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Shaunette Renee Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Oliver Richters, Ethann Isidore and Mads Mikkelsen.

The film, which has been a strong seller since its digital retail release this Summer, will also be available to stream on Disney+ from December 15th.

Extras for the physical release include The Making of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny: Chapters 1-5: