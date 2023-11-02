Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny comes to Disney+ in December 

Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) in Lucasfilm’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. ©2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All Rights Reserved.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Harrison Ford’s final outing as the legendary archaeologist – will be available to stream on Disney+ UK from December 15th just a week after it arrives on Blu-ray and 4K UHD Blu-ray.

The film sees Indy fighting to keep an ancient dial that could change the course of history out of the wrong hands.

Directed by James Mangold, the fifth instalment of the franchise also stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Shaunette Renee Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Oliver Richters, Ethann Isidore and Mads Mikkelsen.

The film, which has been a strong seller since its digital retail release this Summer, is likely to be a big draw for the streaming service over the Festive period.

The first four Indiana Jones films are already available to stream on Disney+.

Disney+ has also announced ‘Timeless Heroes’ a new feature-length documentary exploring Harrison Ford’s legacy as Indiana Jones and featuring never-before-seen footage and interviews with Ford, Steven Spielberg, George Lucas and Kathleen Kennedy.