Warner Bros. Discovery reveals post split names

Following last month’s news that the business will be split into two companies, Warner Bros. Discovery has now announced the names of the new entities.

In a statement released on Monday, the entertainment giant revealed that the previously announced ‘streaming & studios company’ will be known as Warner Bros. while the ‘global networks’ business will be known as Discovery Global.

Here’s a recap on what’s moving where:

The new Warner Bros. will consist of Warner Bros. Television, Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group, DC Studios, HBO, and HBO Max, plus their film and television libraries and will be lead by current Warner Bros. Discovery David Zaslav President and CEO.

Meanwhile Discovery Global will include many of the group’s key entertainment, sports and news television brands around the world including CNN, TNT Sports in the US, and Discovery, free-to-air channels across Europe, and digital products such as the Discovery+ streaming service and Bleacher Report.

Gunnar Wiedenfels, currently CFO of Warner Bros. Discovery, will serve as President and CEO of Discovery Global.

“We will proudly continue the more than century-long legacy of Warner Bros. through our commitment to bringing culture-defining stories, characters and entertainment to audiences around the world,” said Zaslav.

Wiedenfels commented: “As we prepare for the launch of Discovery Global, our enthusiasm for the opportunities ahead only grows thanks to our leading portfolio of beloved brands and programming.”

The split is set to happen in 2026.