ITV to continue as the home of The Lionesses 

ITV and the FA have agreed a new four-year record deal which will keep the Lionesses on the broadcaster’s channels and ITV streaming service until 2029.

Under the deal, ITV will show all of the team’s qualifying fixtures for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 and UEFA Women’s EURO 2029, as well as their UEFA Women’s Nations League campaigns and all international friendlies.

All games will continue to be free-to-air, with more than half of the matches each season shown on ITV1 with the remainder available on ITV4 and ITVX.

The new deal maintains ITV as the home of both England women and England men, with the broadcaster’s commitment to also show all of the Three Lions European Qualifiers, UEFA Nations League ties and friendlies between major tournaments from September 2024 through to June 2028 announced earlier this year.

Niall Sloane, ITV Director of Sport, said: “We are delighted to continue our relationship with The FA and the England Women’s National Team. This is an exciting time for the Lionesses’ and we are proud to show our support by showcasing the matches free to air on ITV.”

James Gray, The FA’s Commercial Director, said: “We’re delighted to announce this new agreement which maintains ITV as the home of England senior teams for the coming years.

“ITV have given the Lionesses brilliant backing since 2021, overseeing a truly historic period for the team and the whole of the women’s game.

“This record deal shows our shared commitment to grow the team’s profile even further and give them the best possible platform to continue to inspire the nation.

“We thank ITV for their support and know that millions of fans across the country will continue to enjoy tuning in to their excellent coverage as the team seek to make more history.”