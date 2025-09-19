New BBC Two series to explore four European palaces

Lucy Worsley is to explore four of Europe’s most famous palaces – Blenheim Palace, Versailles, Neuschwanstein Castle and Doge’s Palace – in a new series commissioned by BBC Arts and PBS.

While each of the locations has been extensively chronicled and host millions of visitors every year, Lucy Worsley’s Keys to the Castle promises to open up their hidden rooms, sealed archives and private spaces, to uncover the untold stories behind the buildings and the people who lived in them.

Worsley said: “This is my dream project, and I can’t believe how lucky I am! I’ve had years of being behind the scenes at various castles and palaces and know how much fun it can be, and I really hope to share that with viewers.”

Alistair Pegg, Commissioning Editor, BBC Arts, added: “I’m delighted that Lucy has been handed the keys to four such spectacular palaces.

“There is no-one better to take viewers into the hidden spaces of these grand buildings, to find out how these famous buildings shaped their lives of their owners.”