BBC’s Formula 1 podcast returns for 2nd season

Actor and motorsport fan Josh Hartnett has joined the BBC’s Formula 1 podcast, F1: Back At Base, which returns to BBC Sounds this week with an eight part second season.

Hartnett serves as narrator while F1 experts Sarah Holt and Holly Samos, who also created and produce the podcast, take listeners inside the top-secret factories of McLaren and Aston Martin as they fight to the finish line in the final ten races of the 2024 season.

Produced by IMG, the podcast includes exclusive interviews with the teams’ star drivers and executive and technical leadership.

Hartnett said: “As a longtime fan of Formula 1 and racing in general, I can honestly say that this season was unlike any other. With as much action as we see on track, there’s so much more work happening behind the scenes that we as fans rarely get to see.

“I’m delighted to raise the curtain on these two iconic F1 teams alongside the BBC, and take listeners inside the heart of the operations to learn the secrets of how these teams prepare for the fastest competition in the world.”

Stevie Middleton, Commissioning Executive for Podcasts at BBC, added: “F1: Back at Base is the off-season destination for F1 fans around the world.

“Thanks to the unparalleled expertise from Holly, Sarah and this hardworking team, we are bringing audiences an even more exciting lineup of exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes access for this latest season.”