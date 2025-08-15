ITV confirms 2025 Tour of Britain coverage plans

ITV has confirmed it’ll be showing live coverage of the Tour of Britain on ITV4 and ITVX when the nation’s biggest professional cycle race returns next month.

The Tour begins on Tuesday 2 September with a pair of stages in Suffolk, the first from Woodbridge to Southwold, before a leg starting and finishing in Stowmarket.

Following stages take place in Milton Keynes and a first visit to Ampthill in Central Bedfordshire, before a challenging Warwickshire stage ending in a hilltop finish at Burton Dassett Hills Country Park.

The race concludes with a brace of challenging stages in South Wales, the first including a double ascent of The Tumble, before a final stage between the Geraint Thomas National Velodrome of Wales in Newport to the Welsh capital, Cardiff on Sunday 7 September.

ITV4 and ITVX will offer live coverage of all six stages, along with daily highlights, with Ned Boulting leading the presenting.

Darren Henry, Chief Commercial Officer at British Cycling, said: “We are delighted to confirm ITV4 and ITVX as broadcast partners for September, as we continue to bring the Lloyds Tour of Britain to as many people as possible so that they can share in the joy of cycling, and the excitement and action that the race brings each year.

“This year’s Lloyds Tour of Britain Men is going to be another six stages of incredible racing, building to a fantastic climax with our two stages in Wales and overall finish in Cardiff, so it is great that sports fans across Britain can follow all of the action every day on ITV4 and ITVX.”

Richard Botchway, Commissioning Editor at ITV, added: “We are proud to partner with the Lloyds Tour of Britain here at ITV, bringing the very best of British cycling to a free-to-air audience on ITV4 and ITVX.

“Viewers will enjoy every heart racing moment, as ITV captures daily highlights, as well as all six stages of the race.”