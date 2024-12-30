ITV extends AEW coverage deal

ITV has extended its broadcast deal with AEW (All Elite Wrestling), keeping the sport on its network for a sixth consecutive year.

The broadcaster will continue to show weekly episodes of AEW programming throughout 2025, with AEW Dynamite every Friday night and AEW Collision every Wednesday night on ITV4 and ITVX.

“We are thrilled to extend AEW’s partnership with ITV to continue bringing the best wrestling action to fans all across the United Kingdom,” said AEW CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan.

“We thank all of our incredible fans in the UK as well as everyone at ITV for their loyal support of AEW since our inception.”

Richard Botchway, Commissioning Editor at ITV, said: “We are proud to continue to be the UK free-to-air broadcast partner for AEW. We’re looking forward to continuing our relationship into 2025, bringing the UK audience every minute of action across ITV and ITVX.”