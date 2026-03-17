John Krasinski and Wendell Pierce reunite in Jack Ryan: Ghost War teaser trailer

Photo Credit: Amazon MGM Studios

John Krasinski stars in this all-new teaser trailer for Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War, a new feature-length follow-up to Prime Video’s Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan series.

Joining him are fellow series regulars Wendell Pierce and Michael Kelly plus Max Beesley, JJ Feild, Douglas Hodge, Betty Gabriel and Sienna Miller.

The film streams globally on Prime Video from May 20th.

Synopsis:

Jack Ryan is reluctantly thrust back into the world of espionage when an international covert mission unravels a deadly conspiracy, forcing him to confront a rogue black-ops unit, and the clock is ticking.

Operating in real time with lives on the line and the threat escalating at every turn, Jack reunites with battle-tested CIA operative Mike November (Michael Kelly) and former CIA boss James Greer (Wendell Pierce), their combined experience the only edge they have against an enemy who knows their every move.

Backed by an unlikely new partner – razor-sharp MI6 officer Emma Marlowe (Sienna Miller) – Jack and the team navigate a treacherous web of betrayal, facing a past they thought was long put to rest – making this the most personal, high-stakes mission any of them have ever faced.