James Gunn’s Superman debuts new teaser poster

Warner Bros. and DC have released a new teaser poster for Superman, the first entry in James Gunn’s new take on the DC universe.

Heading to cinemas on July 11th 2025, the film stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

They’re joined by Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell.

Gunn is producing the film alongside fellow DC Studio heads Peter Safran and also directs from his own screenplay.

Behind the camera, Gunn is joined by frequent collaborators, including director of photography Henry Braham, production designer Beth Mickle,costume designer JudiannaMakovsky and composer John Murphy, along with editors Craig Alpert, Jason Ballantine and William Hoy.

The film is executive produced by Nikolas Korda, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars Winther.

Superman will be released in the UK on July 11th 2025 by Warner Bros. Pictures.