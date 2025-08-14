Jurassic Park: Survival – new game gets behind the scenes video

A new behind the scenes video sharing details of Jurassic Park: Survival – an upcoming PC and console game set one day after the first film – has been released by Saber Interactive and Universal Products & Experiences.

The game takes players back to Isla Nublar for an all-new story featuring Dr. Maya Joshi (played by actress Payal Mistry), an InGen scientist accidentally left behind after the evacuation at the end of the classic 1993 movie.

Players are being promised “an intense mix of first-person stealth and action gameplay in thrilling encounters with the island’s unique dinosaurs, brought to life with special attention to capturing their authentic look, movement, and behaviour from the film.”

This new video shows how the teams at Saber and NBCUniversal are working together to create and immersive experience which lets gamers explore a fully realised Isla Nublar, including some of the Park’s most iconic locations, as well as discovering new landmarks and surprises never seen before.

Jurassic Park: Survival is in development for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X.