Jurassic World Dominion tops this week’s Official Film Chart

Chris Pratt as Owen Grady in Jurassic World Dominion. Image: Universal Pictures

Jurassic World Dominion has risen two places to top this week’s Official Film Chart thanks to a sales boost following its release on disc.

Initially available only through digital retailers, the film is now available on on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K UHD and also features in two two Jurassic World boxsets; Jurassic World: The Ultimate Collection (10) and Jurassic World Trilogy (19).

Meanwhile, last week’s chart-topping biopic Elvis finishes the week at Number 2, and Top Gun: Maverick is at Number 3.

Thor: Love and Thunder ascends two to a new peak of Number 4, entering the Top 5 for the first time and landing just ahead of Downton Abbey: A New Era which holds strong at Number 5.

The Black Phone moves up one place (6) and Robert Pattinson’s turn as The Batman rebounds two (7). Returning to the Top 10 are former Number 1s Uncharted, up three (8), and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, up four (9).

Outside the Top 10 this week is a re-entry from Hocus Pocus (14) following the release of Hocus Pocus 2 on Disney+, and a brand-new entry from the action-packed Jackie Chan series boxset, The Police Story Trilogy.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 5th October 2022