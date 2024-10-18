Paramount+ releases first look images from The Agency

Paramount+ has released new images from The Agency, its upcoming new espionage thriller starring Michael Fassbender, Richard Gere, Jodie Turner-Smith and Jeffrey Wright.

Fassbender plays Martian, a covert CIA agent ordered to abandon his undercover life and return to London Station. When the love he left behind reappears, romance reignites.

His career, his real identity and his mission are pitted against his heart; hurling them both into a deadly game of international intrigue and espionage.

L-R Michael Fassbender as Martian and Jodie Turner Smith as Samia Zahir in The Agency, episode 1, season 1, streaming on Paramount+, 2024. Photo Credit: Luke Varley/Paramount+

L-R India Fowler as Poppy and Michael Fassbender as Martian in The Agency, episode 4, season 1, streaming on Paramount+, 2024. Photo Credit: Luke Varley/Paramount+

L-R Richard Gere as Bosko and Michael Fassbender as Martian in The Agency, episode 0, season 1, streaming on Paramount+, 2024. Photo Credit: Luke Varley/Paramount+

L-R Jeffrey Wright as Henry and Richard Gere as Bosko in The Agency, episode 2, season 1, streaming on Paramount+, 2024. Photo Credit: Luke Varley/Paramount+

Michael Fassbender as Martian in The Agency, episode 9, season 1, streaming on Paramount+, 2024. Photo Credit: Nick Wall/Paramount+

Currently in production in London, the series also stars Katherine Waterston, John Magaro, Alex Reznik, Andrew Brooke, Harriet Sansom Harris, India Fowler, Saura Lightfoot-Leon, and Reza Brojerdi.

Recurring cast members include Adam Nagaitis, Ambreen Razia, Bilal Hasna, David Harewood, Kurt Egyiawan, Ray BLK, Sabrina Wu and Tom Vaughan-Lawlor.

Executive produced by George Clooney, the series is based on the hit French drama Le Bureau des Légendes (The Bureau) and was commissioned by Showtime Studios and is produced in association with 101 Studio.

It will stream on Paramount+ in the UK, Canada, Australia, Italy, Germany, Latin America, Brazil and Japan and will be available in the US as part of the Paramount+ with Showtime plan.