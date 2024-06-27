Production underway in London on new Paramount+ thriller starring Michael Fassbender and Jeffrey Wright 

The Agency, a new political thriller starring Michael Fassbender and executive produced by George Clooney, is currently in production in London.

Based on the CANAL+ series Le Bureau, the series follows Martian (Fassbender), a covert CIA agent, ordered to abandon his undercover life and return to London Station.

When the love he left behind reappears, romance reignites. His career, his real identity and his mission are pitted against his heart; hurling them both into a deadly game of international intrigue and espionage.

In addition to Fassbender, James Bond and WestWorld actor Jeffrey Wright has joined the cast as Henry, the Director of Operations and mentor to Martian.

The series will stream on Paramount+ in the UK, Canada, Australia, Italy, Germany, Latin America, Brazil and Japan. It will be available in the US as part of the Paramount+ with Showtime plan.

George Clooney and Grant Heslov are executive producing through their Smokehouse Pictures label.

Tony Award-winning writer Jez Butterworth and John-Henry Butterworth wrote the ten-episode series which is being directed by Joe Wright (The Darkest Hour) and produced in association with 101 Studios.

“Jeffrey Wright doesn’t just portray characters – he inhabits them completely, infusing each role with raw, emotional power and profound, psychological insight,” said Chris McCarthy, Paramount Global Co-CEO and President/CEO, Showtime & MTV Entertainment Studios.

“We are thrilled to have him join Michael Fassbender and our creative dream team of Joe Wright, Jez and John-Henry Butterworth, Grant Heslov and George Clooney.”