Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes tops this week’s film chart

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes takes the top spot in this week’s Official Film Chart after clocking up almost 60,000 digital sales.

Set generations after Caesar’s reign in a world where apes are the dominant species, the film takes viewers to a world in which apes are living harmoniously as the dominant species and humans have been reduced to living in the shadows.

As a new tyrannical ape leader builds his empire, one young ape undertakes a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known about the past and to make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike.

The film’s 4K physical Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD release is currently scheduled for 9th September.

Coming in at Number 2 this week is Civil War, lifting one place to a new peak. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga drops one place (2) but finishes ahead of last week’s chart-topper Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (4).

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire sits at Number 5, while Anyone But You lifts one to Number 6.

Rounding out the Top 10 are Dune: Part Two (7), Kung Fu Panda 4 (8), Back To Black (9) 2024 horror flick Abigail (10).

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 17th July 2024