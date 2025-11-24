Plusnet to sponsor shows on BBC’s U&Dave and U

Broadband provider Plusnet is to sponsor two programme strands on the BBC’s U&Dave entertainment channel and its U streaming service.

The year-long deal will see Plusnet branding appear at least ten times per day on the linear channel as well as alongside the Weekday Primetime on U&Dave and U&Dave Comedy strands on U.

Plusnet branding will also appear on programme pages on U and selected sponsored social clips.

Both U and U&Dave are part of BBC’s wholly owned UKTV subsidiary which operates a portfolio of advert and subscription channels here in the UK.

The deal with Plusnet was brokered by Channel 4 Sales which handles advertising sales on the BBC’s commercial channels.

Sam Hicks, Head of Advertiser Strategy at Channel 4, said: “This partnership puts Plusnet at the heart of U&Dave’s audience, spanning two major entertainment strands and the wider channel.

“We’re thrilled to have brokered this deal and delighted to welcome Plusnet as a UKTV sponsor.”

Kelly Engstrom, Brand & Marketing Communications Director at Plusnet, said: “We’re thrilled to be launching a new sponsorship with UKTV.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to bring Plusnet’s playful personality to life while keeping us front-of-mind for millions of viewers across the UK. By leaning into the humour of U&Dave and showcasing our Plus, we’re reinforcing Plusnet as the UK’s most recognisable value broadband provider.”