Furniture Village to sponsor WBD and UKTV channels

Retailer Furniture Village has struck a deal to sponsor entertainment programming on five of the BBC’s commercial channels plus two channels owned by Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD).

From today the brand will appear alongside more than 2600 hours of content across U&W, U&Drama, Alibi, Eden and Gold – all of which are operated by the BBC’s UKTV subsidiary – and WBD’s Really and HGTV.

The deal was secured by Channel 4 Sales which sells advertising and sponsorship opportunities on the broadcaster’s own channels plus those of third parties including UKTV and parts of the WBD portfolio.

In recent months it’s also announced a deal with eHarmony to sponsor summer entertainment on UKTV and WBD channels and a tie-up with Aldi covering the ‘Cooking Inspiration’ strand on U&W.

Rupinder Downie, Content Solutions Leader at Channel 4, said: “Furniture Village is a perfect sponsor for the quality entertainment strand across these channels. Through these deals we continue to build on our reputation as a leading sales representative for media owners.”

Claudia Cooper, Multichannel Director at Furniture Village, added: “We’re excited to partner with UKTV and Warner Bros. Discovery to sponsor Quality Entertainment across their channels.

“This collaboration represents a unique opportunity to align with brands that share our commitment to quality and creativity.

“Through this partnership, we can connect with a wider audience who appreciate design and quality, driving growth and supporting our mission to deliver stylish, comfortable furniture for the whole home.”