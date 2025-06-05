007 First Light – new game details and teaser revealed

IO Interactive has revealed details of its upcoming new James Bond video game, 007 First Light, which will be coming to consoles and PC in 2026.

First announced in 2020 under the working title Project 007 and officially sanctioned by Amazon MGM Studios, the game tells an original, re-imagined origin story of the character.

Players will step into the shoes of the promising yet rebellious Royal Navy air crewman who is recruited into MI6. His sharp instincts and heroism in combat propel him into the agency’s rigorous training program for the once revered, and newly resurrected, elite 00 section.

Featuring IO Interactive’s signature stealth and action gameplay mechanics, the game will allow players to choose how to utilise Bond’s unique set of skills in combat, relationships, as well as the latest in Q’s technological gadgetry in his ascent to becoming 007.

Bond’s adventures will take players all around the globe, coming face to face with allies and foes, while choosing how to overcome obstacles and challenges.

Along the way, they’ll meet familiar faces like M, Q, and Moneypenny, and be introduced to new characters including Bond’s mentor John Greenway, the mysterious Isola, and a whole new cast of villains.

007 First Light will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC on Steam and the Epic Game Store.

“With 25 years of experience in creating captivating action-adventure games with the Hitman franchise, our studio has been energized with this monumental opportunity in harnessing that expertise in bringing 007 back to video games,” said Hakan Abrak, CEO of IO Interactive.

“We’re pouring our energy and passion for the franchise into creating a cinematic adventure that pushes the boundaries of what a James Bond game can be, while telling a fresh, new story. We can’t wait for players and fans to discover an experience tailor-made for them.”