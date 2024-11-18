Latest EE TV and broadband deals

EE has unveiled new deals on selected full fibre broadband and TV packages, with shoppers able to bag savings of up to £159 available against the network’s regular prices.

All deals are available in-store, online and over the phone until December 12th and are subject to a 24 month contract.

EE TV Deals

EE Full Works: FREE on all boxes, £25 for three months and then £78 per month (Save £159)

Includes Sky entertainment channels and all 12 Sky Sports channels in HD, all TNT Sports channels and Eurosport 1 and 2, and Netflix Standard.

EE Entertainment: £0 upfront cost and FREE on apple TV box, £14 per month (Save £144)

Includes Sky entertainment channels in HD and Netflix Basic.

EE Sport: £0 upfront cost and FREE on apple TV box, £15 per month (Save £120)

Includes: All TNT Sports channels, discovery+ Premium, and Eurosport 1 & 2.

EE Big Sport: FREE on all boxes, £35 a month for 24 months (Save £120)

Includes all 12 Sky Sports channels, all TNT Sports channels and Eurosport 1 and 2, discovery+ Premium.

EE Broadband Deals