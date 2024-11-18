Latest EE TV and broadband deals

EE has unveiled new deals on selected full fibre broadband and TV packages, with shoppers able to bag savings of up to £159 available against the network’s regular prices.
All deals are available in-store, online and over the phone until December 12th and are subject to a 24 month contract.
EE TV Deals
EE Full Works: FREE on all boxes, £25 for three months and then £78 per month (Save £159)
Includes Sky entertainment channels and all 12 Sky Sports channels in HD, all TNT Sports channels and Eurosport 1 and 2, and Netflix Standard.
EE Entertainment: £0 upfront cost and FREE on apple TV box, £14 per month (Save £144)
Includes Sky entertainment channels in HD and Netflix Basic.
EE Sport: £0 upfront cost and FREE on apple TV box, £15 per month (Save £120)
Includes: All TNT Sports channels, discovery+ Premium, and Eurosport 1 & 2.
EE Big Sport: FREE on all boxes, £35 a month for 24 months (Save £120)
Includes all 12 Sky Sports channels, all TNT Sports channels and Eurosport 1 and 2, discovery+ Premium.
EE Broadband Deals
- EE Full Fibre 74 (average download speeds of 74 Mbps): £29.99 per month no upfront cost, no activation cost and free P&P (Save £48)
- EE Full Fibre 150 (average download speeds of 150 Mbps): £29.99 per month no upfront cost, no activation cost and free P&P (Save £48)
- EE Full Fibre 300 (average download speeds of 300 Mbps): £32.99 per month no upfront cost, no activation cost and free P&P (Save £120)
- EE Full Fibre 900 (average download speeds of 300 Mbps): £44.99 per month no upfront cost, no activation cost and free P&P (Save £72)
- EE Full Fibre 1.6 (average download speeds of 1.6 Gbps): £64.99 per month no upfront cost, no activation cost and free P&P (Save £120)
- EE Made 4 Gamers (average download speeds of 1.6 Gbps):£74.99 per month no upfront cost, no activation cost and free P&P (Save £120)