LG unveils latest UltraGear gaming monitor

LG has unveiled a new addition to its range of UltraGear OLED gaming monitors.

Billed as being “designed for serious gamers,” the new 27GX790A model features a 27-inch, QHD resolution (2,560 x 1,440) WOLED display with a 0.03milliseconds Gray-to-Gray (GTG) response time and a 480Hz refresh rate.

LG described the new model as its “most compact UltraGear OLED display yet,” and highlights its “4-side virtually borderless design” and “slim, flat L-shaped stand”.

The 27GX790A offers NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support, and LG says the inclusion of its Anti-Glare & Low Reflection (AGLR) Coating “provides a more comfortable gaming experience in brighter rooms, enabling gamers to see what’s happening on screen without difficulty.”

Connectivity includes DisplayPort 2.1 and HDMI 2.1 interfaces and a 4-pole headphone jack with DTS Headphone:X support.

“An ideal choice for serious gamers, the 27GX790A boasts a 27-inch OLED screen with an exceptionally fast 480Hz refresh rate,” said YS Lee, vice president and head of the IT business unit of LG Business Solutions Company.

“Our new UltraGear OLED gaming monitor is perfect for both console and PC gaming, offering a range of connectivity options and compatibility with the latest gaming hardware. The LG UltraGear brand will continue to provide high-performance monitors that enhance every aspect of the gaming experience.”

Specifications: