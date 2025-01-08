EE reveals Full Fibre and TV deals for January 2025

EE is kicking off the new year with savings of up to £120 on its Full Fibre broadband packages and up to £159 on TV packages.

Deals are available in-store, online and over the phone until 23rd January and are subject to taking out a new 24-month plan.

Full Fibre deals include:

EE Full Fibre 74 (average download speeds of 74 Mbps): £29.99 per month no upfront cost, no activation cost and £11.99 P&P (Save £48)

EE Full Fibre 150 (average download speeds of 150 Mbps): £29.99 per month no upfront cost, no activation cost and £11.99 P&P (Save £48)

EE Full Fibre 300 (average download speeds of 300 Mbps): £32.99 per month no upfront cost, no activation cost and £11.99 P&P (Save £120)

Full Fibre 500 (Average download speeds of 500 Mbps) : £34.99 per month no upfront cost, no activation cost and free P&P (Save £131)

EE Full Fibre 900 (average download speeds of 300 Mbps): £44.99 per month no upfront cost, no activation cost and £11.99 P&P (Save £72)

EE Full Fibre 1.6 (average download speeds of 1.6 Gbps): £64.99 per month no upfront cost, no activation cost and £11.99 P&P (Save £120)

EE Made 4 Gamers (average download speeds of 1.6 Gbps): £74.99 per month no upfront cost, no activation cost and £11.99 P&P (Save £120)

EE TV Deals