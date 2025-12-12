EE relaunches Full Fibre broadband plans

EE is now providing its WiFi 7 hub to all new Full Fibre broadband customers as standard, a move it says is a UK first.

The news comes as the ISP relaunches its plans which now offer download speeds of 74Mbps, 900Mbps or 1.6Gbps.

Plans can be bundled into packages offering features such as WiFi Intelligence – which uses real-time network insight to optimise connections – and a Keep Connected Promise where EE will supply a 4G hub to keep customers online if they suffer from an outage.

Customers taking a plan offering up to 1Gbps will get the ISP’s dual band Smart Hub 7 Plus which EE says offers “up to 30% faster Wi-Fi throughput” compared to its Smart Hub 6 Plus.

Those opting for EE’s 1.6Gbps plans will receive the upgraded tri-band Smart Hub 7 Pro which supports consistent speeds over 1Gbps.

Luciano Oliveira, Director of Product, Home and TV, EE said: “EE is the first major provider in the UK to offer WiFi 7 smart hub technology as standard across all Full Fibre plans.

“By pairing best-in-class hardware with advanced features like WiFi Intelligence and AI-enabled security, our customers get the most reliable, high-performance connection in every room of their home – whether streaming, working, gaming, or staying connected with family – and that’s why more people are choosing EE.”