LG reveals new 5K monitor with Thunderbolt 5 for Enterprise users

LG has launched a new premium monitor which it says is designed to meet the needs of data-intensive sectors such as finance and IT.

The LG UltraFine 40WT95UF monitor boasts a 40-inch screen with 5,120 x 2,160 resolution and 21:9 aspect ratio, Picture-in-Picture and Picture-by-Picture functionality, support for Thunderbolt 5, a 120Hz refresh rate, and AMD FreeSync Premium.

The inclusion of Thunderbolt 5 enables fast data transfer speeds of up to 80Gbps plus easy connection to high-performance peripherals and laptop charging through a single cable.

In addition to support for daisy-chaining, the monitor comes equipped with a selection of ports including USB-C, USB-A, HDMI, DisplayPort 2.1 and RJ45.

“LG is committed to developing advanced displays and integrated IT solutions that meet the evolving needs of enterprise customers,” said YS Lee, head of IT Business at the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company.

“We will continue to offer industry-leading monitors tailored to each sector’s unique requirements, as well as a diverse range of IT products designed to help boost productivity across industries.”