EE reveals Nintendo Switch 2 bundles

EE has announced a new range of Nintendo Switch 2 bundles which will be available from tomorrow, June 5th, while stocks last.

The bundles will be available to existing EE pay monthly mobile customers and are the network’s latest initiative to support its goals of becoming the UK’s top gaming retailer.

Launching globally this week, the Nintendo Switch 2 has a UK retail price of £395 and features a 1080p screen with support for HDR and frame rates up to 120fps plus backwards compatibility with both physical and digital Nintendo Switch games. It will also offer a new range of exclusive games including Mario Kart World.

The EE bundles are:

Nintendo Switch 2 with Mario Kart World

£20 upfront and £22 a month on a 24 month plan, and includes the following:

Nintendo Switch 2 console with Mario Kart World game

12-month Nintendo Switch Online subscription with Expansion Pack

24 months of Gamer’s and Video Data Passes. So users can stream and play games without using their mobile data allowance

Nintendo Switch 2 with Mario Kart World and Camera

£20 upfront and £25 a month on a 24 month plan, and includes the following:

Nintendo Switch 2 console with Mario Kart World game

24-month Nintendo Switch Online subscription with Expansion Pack

24 months of Gamer’s and Video Data Passes

Nintendo Switch 2 with Mario Kart World and Camera and Joy-Con and £50 Game credit

£20 upfront and £30 a month on a 24 month plan, and includes the following:

Nintendo Switch 2 console with Mario Kart World game

24-month Nintendo Switch Online subscription with Expansion Pack

Nintendo Switch 2 Camera

Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con™ 2 Controller Pair Light Blue and Red

24 months of Gamer’s and Video Data Passes

Sam Kemp, Director of Gaming and Consumer Electronics at EE, said: “The launch of the hotly anticipated Nintendo Switch 2 really will create a standout calendar moment for gamers new and old.

“So, we’re pleased to be launching a range of great value new bundles, designed to offer customers access to this great console, as well as games and mobile data helping them to stay connected and game on the go, without the need for the upfront cost.”