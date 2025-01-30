LG adds Google Cast to its hotel TV range

LG is bringing Google Cast to its hotel TV range, allowing guests to access their favourite streaming apps and services from their phone or tablet.

The feature is coming to models running webOS23 or later and allows the guest to connect to their room or suite’s TV by scanning a QR code displayed on the screen. Connection history is automatically erased upon check-out.

By implementing Google Cast, LG is removing the need for users to log into apps on the TV, boosting privacy and security.

LG’s hotel range already supports Apple’s AirPlay and the firm says its hotel TV is the first in the world to simultaneously offer both of the popular wireless content-sharing technologies.

LG describes the hospitality TV market as a key area of focus for its B2B business.

Its newest TVs with Google Cast will be on display at Systems Europe (ISE) 2025, the international systems integration and audiovisual exhibition taking place in Barcelona, Spain, from February 4-7.

Paik Ki-mun, head of Information Display Business of the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company, saidL “Many hotel guests nowadays wish to stream their favorite content from a personal device to their in-room TV.

“With LG Hotel TVs integrating Google Cast, they can enjoy a secure and convenient content-streaming experience, just like they’re used to at home. We will continue to strengthen our leadership in the hospitality TV market and enhance our B2B sector strategies.”

Tiger Lan, senior director of engineering for multi-device experiences at Google, added: “LG Hotel TVs with Google Cast will deliver a seamless entertainment experience for guests,”

“We’re excited to see LG’s momentum in bringing this seamless casting integration to the hospitality industry, providing travelers with the familiar comforts of home while on the go.”