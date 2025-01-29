Apple’s 2025 MLS Season Pass is now available to order

Image: Apple

Major League Soccer fans in more than 100 countries and regions can now sign up for MLS Season Pass ahead of the league’s arrival on Apple TV next month.

Starting on February 22nd, the 30th anniversary season will be the third broadcast under a 10-year partnership between Apple and Major League Soccer.

Subscribers will have access to every game with no blackouts, plus in-depth coverage and analysis, expansive programming, exclusive content, and more – including the annual Leagues Cup tournament, MLS All-Star Game, Audi MLS Cup Playoffs games, and select MLS NEXT Pro matches.

New for 2025, MLS Season Pass will broadcast a featured game of the week on Sunday evenings under the banner Sunday Night Soccer with enhanced production and dedicated studio programming.

All Sunday Night Soccer matches will also be available to stream free for Apple TV+ subscribers.

To celebrate the start of the 2025 season, MLS Season Pass will broadcast select preseason matches, including when LAFC faces reigning Liga MX Apertura 2024 champion Club América on February 11th and Inter Miami’s final preseason friendly against Orlando City SC on February 14th.

These matches will also be available to stream free for Apple TV+ subscribers.

“MLS Season Pass delivers fans exactly what they want, connecting them with the game they love across all of their devices, with no blackouts,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Services.

“Heading into our third year with MLS, we’re excited to continue elevating the fan experience and can’t wait for the season to begin.”

Don Garber, MLS’s commissioner, added: “Our partnership with Apple has redefined how fans experience Major League Soccer, bringing the league to more people around the world than ever before.

“With the addition of Sunday Night Soccer, a new studio, and the debut of Onside: Major League Soccer on Apple TV+, 2025 will be our best season yet. We couldn’t be more excited about the future of our partnership with Apple.”