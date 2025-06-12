Samsung reveals its latest TV for hotels

Samsung is to launch an updated TV for the hotel trade at this month’s HITEC 2025, the world’s largest and longest-running hospitality technology event.

The HU8000F series is available in six sizes (43″, 50″, 55″, 65″, 75″ and 85″) and includes Google Cast, allowing guests to easily access their favourite content from thousands of popular apps by mirroring their Android and iOS devices to the TV.

Additionally, the TVs are gaining native support for Prime Video which joins Netflix and Samsung TV Plus, the electronic giant’s in-house linear streaming service, in being accessible from the Tizen OS Home.

Featuring what Samsung describes as a “sleek AirSlim design,” the new model boasts HDR10+ support, 4K picture resolution and Samsung LYNK Cloud which provides hotel managers with centralised remote management and actionable business insights, while also allowing for targeted promotions.

“Samsung’s HU8000F Hospitality TV series delivers a new level of in-room experience, combining brilliant 4K picture, advanced streaming and easy management,” said Hoon Chung, Executive Vice President of the Visual Display (VD) Business at Samsung Electronics.

“With Google Cast support, an AirSlim design and integrated cloud capabilities, we are redefining what’s possible for hotel entertainment worldwide.”

Samsung has also announced that existing HBU8000 models will soon be receiving a software update to enable Google Cast.