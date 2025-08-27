LG brings new holiday and travel app to its smart TVs

LG is bringing a new travel service, which highlights popular and interesting destinations alongside travel tips, to its smart TVs in selected markets.

The LG Travel+ app is available in the UK, US, Korea and Germany on models running webOS 6.0, and allows users to browse and explore featured destinations, including local landmarks and cuisine, plus book their next trip.

LG says the app “features a wide selection of high-quality travel videos that authentically capture the sights, sounds and essence of destinations around the globe” and that information such as maps and recommended visiting times is presented “in a user-friendly layout for effortless exploration.”

If they feel sufficiently inspired by the app’s videos, tips and advice, users can use on-screen QR codes to book trips via webOS partners.

LG says it plans to expand the service to more countries and regions and is working with global airlines and travel agencies on its offerings.