Samsung to unveil vision for the AI home at IFA 2025

Samsung will use next month’s IFA in Berlin to showcase its vision for deploying AI in the home.

The electronics giant says its AI Home vision “aims to be a reality people can experience today — not just in the future — and one designed for everyone, not just a select few.”

It will use IFA 2025 to highlight several innovations including a Micro RGB TV, new bespoke AI appliances for European customers and new mobile devices within the Galaxy AI ecosystem, which will work with its SmartThings platform.

CK Kim, Executive Vice President and Head of Digital Appliances (DA) Business at Samsung Electronics, said: “Samsung’s AI Home will become an integral part of our lives, analyzing multimodal information from connected devices to better understand users while seamlessly adapting to their daily needs.”