BBC buys NCIS spin-offs for UK commercial channels

The BBC has acquired three shows, including two NCIS spin-offs, from Paramount for its UK commercial channels.

NCIS: Sydney will air on the corporation’s subscription channel U&Alibi, which is available to Sky and Virgin Media customers, from February followed later in the year by the show’s second season.

The first six seasons of NCIS: New Orleans from will be shown on the advert-funded free to air channel U&W from the 3rd December and will also be available on U, the BBC’s advert-funded streaming service. Additionally, SEAL Team Seasons 1-4 will also stream on U from early next month.

All three outlets are part UKTV, the BBC’s wholly owned portfolio of commercial channels.

UKTV’s Sophie Judge commented: “We’re delighted to expand our collaboration with Paramount to bring quality US drama to UK audiences.”

Matt Downer, Paramount Global Content Distribution, added: “This new licensing agreement with UKTV reinforces the strength and reach of our content portfolio.”